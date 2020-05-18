Sailor Moon Fans are Reimagining the Iconic Anime's Artwork
Sailor Moon has had several different makeovers over the course of the classic anime franchise, and now fans are taking to the next level with their own reimagined takes on the iconic heroine. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in several fun trends on Twitter now that fans have begun to break down all kinds of classic series in fun new ways, and the latest trend has been pointed on a certain frame of Sailor Moon from the original anime. Starting the #sailormoonredraw game, artists have given the frame all kinds of fun new looks.
Not only do many of the artists put a gorgeous new spin on Usagi Tsukino, but many take this a hilarious new route by imagining all kinds of wild new characters in Sailor Moon's stead. Read on to see the kinds of new ways artists and fans have been reinterpreting the iconic anime series, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Another Blonde Who Can Transform...
The blonde who can transform#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/18rfvKuyMv— MyFairy&Gonmi (@MyFairy59) May 18, 2020
"Popeye the Sailor Moon"
Popeye the Sailor Moon #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/PbW4LK3xjQ— Mikk🍣 [COMMISSIONS CLOSED] (@MikkuSushi) May 18, 2020
An Unforgettable Luncheon
"USAGI I HOPE YOU'RE READY FOR SOME MOUTH WATERING HAMBURGERS"#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/f9hswTBv6v— 🗡️Arkiel🗡️ (@arktoons) May 18, 2020
The One Named Donald Duck
One is a beautiful teenager who fights evil by moonlight, winning love by daylight. The other, Sailor Moon.#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/FOHKkFq2CW— Ry-Spirit (@RySpirit) May 18, 2020
Sailor Pasta
This one was already done perhaps? #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/kMwQMwJljc— Lily (@Whiteheart03) May 18, 2020
Mecha Moon
#sailormoonredraw— •훕스• (@Hooves_regius) May 18, 2020
nailed it! pic.twitter.com/YCndif4ToW
Sailor Angewomoon
#sailormoonredraw but a bit different pic.twitter.com/h0SvrDIQ74— Redd🎏🌸 (@ReddKoii) May 18, 2020
Why Isn't There an Official LEGO Set Yet?
What about the LEGO sailormoon?😂😅😘 #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/Enh8v2ZxKM— guo (@guo72684268) May 18, 2020
Don't Forget About Sailor Mars!
#sailormoonredraw but it's sailor mars ⭐ pic.twitter.com/78VprpCpSt— クリスꜱᴛɪɴᴀʜ (@ex_pulse) May 18, 2020
You Can't Forget These Two Either!
I've done a fair few #sailormoonredraw things over the years (like...half a decade ago, jesus)! Now seems like a good time to bring them back :D This is a thread with some of my faves! pic.twitter.com/4RjtsV7ebb— Em (@pussycat_tweets) May 18, 2020
