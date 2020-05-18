Sailor Moon Fans are Reimagining the Iconic Anime's Artwork

Sailor Moon has had several different makeovers over the course of the classic anime franchise, and now fans are taking to the next level with their own reimagined takes on the iconic heroine. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in several fun trends on Twitter now that fans have begun to break down all kinds of classic series in fun new ways, and the latest trend has been pointed on a certain frame of Sailor Moon from the original anime. Starting the #sailormoonredraw game, artists have given the frame all kinds of fun new looks.

Not only do many of the artists put a gorgeous new spin on Usagi Tsukino, but many take this a hilarious new route by imagining all kinds of wild new characters in Sailor Moon's stead. Read on to see the kinds of new ways artists and fans have been reinterpreting the iconic anime series, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!