‘Persona 5’ Anime Shares New Teaser

The Spring 2018 anime season is a week away, so that means it’s time to look forward to many of the season’s biggest releases. One of which is an anime based on Atlus’ Persona 5 video game, and fans are stoked.

Persona 5 the Animation released a new trailer for the upcoming series during Anime Japan 2018, and fans will surely recognize what’s made the jump to animation. There’s the events of the first palace, including main character Ren’s awakening of his Persona, and it looks like it’ll be just as incredible to watch as it was to play.

"Persona 5 the Animation" PV2. Series starts April 7th

Aniplex of America, who have licensed the series in the West, describes Persona 5 the Animation as such:

“Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.

Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!”

The full voice cast for Persona 5 the Animation includes Jun Fukuyama as the main character Ren Amamiya, Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Ikue Otani as Morgana, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa, Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura, and Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

Persona 5 the Animation will be directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World), and the game’s original producer Katsura Hashino created for the original concept. Shinichi Inotsume (Hayate the Combat Butler) will handle the scripts for the series, and Shoji Meguro, who composed the music for the original game, is returning to compose the music for the series.

This is not the first anime project Persona 5 has been given since it debuted last September. A-1 Pictures released an anime special titled Persona 5 the Animation – The Day Breakers – abroad last year. The episode covered a prologue tale to the game that detailed the history of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts.

If you are not familiar with the Persona franchise, then you have a bit to catch up on. The series is a wildly popular RPG franchise from Japan. Its fifth game is set in Tokyo and follows gamers as their self-named protagonist transfers to a new school. Gamers then awaken their Personapowers and use them to become masked vigilantes who work to stop supernatural enemies from stealing the hearts of adults.

Persona 5 is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.