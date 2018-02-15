‘Persona 5: The Animation’ Reveals New English Trailer, Synopsis

This year, fans of the Persona are in for an anime-friendly treat. The franchise will see its next TV series go live when Persona 5: The Animation debuts, and fans can get a new look at the series over on Youtube.

Aniplex US shared a brand-new trailer for the Persona 5 anime to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The clip, which can be seen above, shows off more of the series’ colorful artwork and sleek animation.

The trailer highlights plenty of characters, but Ren Amamiya stands out. The character is an original one to the anime as it stands in for the game’s protagonist. The character is seen in the trailer with short black hair and glasses, but their look changes drastically once they join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts gang.

The trailer was also shared with an English synopsis for the anime. You can check out the description for Persona 5: The Animation below:

“Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.

Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!”

If you are not familiar with the Persona franchise, then you have a bit to catch up on. The series is a wildly popular RPG franchise from Japan. Its fifth game is set in Tokyo and follows gamers as their self-named protagonist transfers to a new school. Gamers then awaken their Persona powers and use them to become masked vigilantes who work to stop supernatural enemies from stealing the hearts of adults. Persona 5 is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

Will you be watching this new Persona anime?