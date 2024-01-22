Pizza Hut Just Launched Its Very Own Ramen Pizza

Pizza is one of the most popular foods globally, but not all pies are the same. From New York to Sicily, each region has their own kind of pizza. Over in Japan, chains like Pizza Hut have made foodies everywhere double take over its specials. Now, the store is at it against because Pizza Hut has just unveiled a special ramen pizza.

Yes, you read that right. Ramen and pizza have come together for a limited time in Japan. Pizza Hut just launched its Tenka Ippin collaboration, and it has introduced the world to the miracle that is Rich Ramen Pizza.

(Photo: Pizza Hut)

As you can see above, the special pizza features a doughy crust with cheese, but things go off the rails from there. The pie features cooked ramen noodles at the base. It also comes with a creamy ramen sauce instead of a marinara. With some added scallions, this pizza promises to deliver an intriguing taste.

Of course, pizza lovers in Japan will want to order these pies while they can. Pizza Hut have this item on the menu from January 22nd to February 12th.

This ramen pizza is most definitely wild, but is not the first interesting flavor combination released by Pizza Hut. In Japan alone, the food chain has a number of items you'd see stateside including Grilled Rib Pizza, Shrimp Gratin, Caramel Marshmallow Pizza, and more.

What do you think about this wild Pizza Hut special? Would you try a slice? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!