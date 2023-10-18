Viral Pokemon Pitch Turns Pizza Into a Pocket Monster

Over the decades, Pokemon has accrued a massive fleet of monsters. From its first few starts to its latest legendary beasts, Pokemon has over 1,000 monsters on hand. Of course, fans are eager to meet more as the franchise is far from dead, and now one artist is going viral for giving the world the Pizza Pokemon we didn't know we needed.

The artwork comes from X (Twitter) thanks to s_kumaco from Japan. It was there the fan artist added another Fakemon pitch to their portfolio, and it is nothing short of genius. After all, the artist created a Pokemon based on pizza, and we need this beast to become canon ASAP.

After all, the Pokemon and its evolutions blend pizza with dragon lore. The beast, which is dubbed Pizzarus, is definitely a Dragon-type Pokemon with fiery attributes. The monster may have evolutions leading up to this point, but as an adult, Pizzarus becomes a massive pizza dinosaur. Loaded with cheese, Pizzarus has four limbs and some gnarly teeth. Of course, it can meet up with other beasts like it to form a whole pie. And yes, this fan art imagines a world where Pizzarus has some regional variants.

I mean, it had to have variants. If the real world has different kinds of pizzas then so can Pokemon. So if this form ever becomes canon, we're going to need both a Chicago Deep Dish and a New York thin crust ASAP.

Obviously, this food-centric Pokemon has taken over the fandom with its creativity. Fans have long created their own Pokemon pitches, but few Fakemon manage to go viral given the stiff competition online. Pizzarus is just one of those designs that we cannot ignore, so here's to hoping The Pokemon Company is taking note!

