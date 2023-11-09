Pizza Hut Launches Snake Pizza

Snake is now an available topping on pizzas at Pizza Hut Hong Kong.

Pizza Hut's latest offering is raising some eyebrows around the globe. Wednesday, the pizza chain announced it's offering snake as a pizza topping, although you probably won't be able to get it. Pizza Hut's location in Hong Kong will be the only one selling the new Pizza Hut Snake Pizza, which includes shredded snake, black mushrooms, and Chinese dried ham.

"Combined with pizza, it marks a breakthrough from the conventional concept of what maintaining good health means while challenging one's taste buds," Pizza Hut Hong Kong said in a statement obtained by CNN. "Paired with cheese and diced chicken, the snake meat becomes richer in taste."

Snake Stew, a popular dish in Hong Kong, is the main inspiration behind the new pizza according to the news network.

A CNN reporter says they have tried the pizza, comparing the flavor of snake to dried chicken. "I think it's scary. Snakes aren't food in many cultures, especially in the West," Hong Kong resident Mabel Sieh told CNN.

Hong Kong native Rachel Wong had an opposing view adding, "The texture is a bit like chicken and tastes like fish and other kinds of seafood. So I love having it as a high protein meal during winter."

The pizza is available in a singular, nine-inch size and can be purchased through November 22nd at Pizza Hut locations in Hong Kong.