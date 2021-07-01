Platinum End Drops First Trailer and Poster

The anime franchise of Death Note is one of the most cerebral series ever introduced into the medium, so it's no surprise that the creators of the property that introduced the world to Light Yagami and Ryuuk are returning to the world of anime with a new series in Platinum End. Set to arrive later this year as a series that dives into the story of a young protagonist who is attempting to deal with a new responsibility placed on his shoulders in potentially becoming the new god, it will be interesting to see how the new series is received.

Creator Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ohba haven't discussed bringing Death Note back to the world of anime, but they did recently offer a new story in the world of the killer notebook that saw a new high schooler make use of the book, with the Death Note itself eventually winding up in the hands of former President Donald Trump. While there's no word on this short story receiving an anime adaptation of its own, it's clear that Obata and Ohba aren't being shy about entering the world of anime once again via this new creation that will pit humans against one another to decide who will be the new deity of Earth.

Anime TV shared the new poster and trailer via their Official Twitter Account, giving anime fans a better look into the world of Mirai as he attempts to deal with his parents' death while coming to grips with being placed into a battle unlike anything he's ever seen before:

Viz Media offered fans an official description for Platinum End, exploring this upcoming world from the creators of Death Note:

"As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive."

