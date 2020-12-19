Death Note Creators' Platinum End to Get Anime Adaptation

The creators behind Death Note and Bakuman's newest series, Platinum End, is getting an official anime adaptation! Following their working together for both Death Note and Bakuman, author Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata are currently collaborating on the Jump Square magazine series, Platinum End, a series following 13 people fighting over the chance to become God. With the manga series running from 2015, and even publishing its thirteenth volume in Japan earlier this year, now seems like the right time for an anime adaptation. Now fans have gotten an idea of what one will look like for this series.

Announced during a special presentation at Jump Festa Online 2021, Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's Platinum End will be getting an official anime adaptation. Releasing in Fall 2021, you can check out the special announcement trailer for the anime adaptation in the video above. Not only that, but you can check out its debut key visual from the series' official Twitter account below:

Platinum End will be directed by Hideya Takahashi (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) for Signal.MD. Koji Odate will be serving as character designer, Shinichi Inotsume will be serving as series writer, KUSANAGI will be handling the art, Masanori Ikeda will be the CGI director, and Takatoshi Hamano will be sound director for the new anime series.

Viz Media currently owns the license for Platinum End's English language release, and they describe the series as such, "As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive."

