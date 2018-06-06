Poison Ivy Gets Anime Makeover By ‘Bleach’ Artist

You wouldn’t believe that the heroes and villain of DC Comics could share a lot with Tite Kubo’s Bleach, but now that one of the series’ characters designers has given Poison Ivy a makeover it’ll make you clamor for a full anime series starring the villainess.

Masashi Kudo, who served as character designer for Studio Pierrot during Bleach‘s anime adaptation, shared his twist on Poison Ivy and it’s definitely worth a look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kudo has previously shared his sketch of Harley Quinn in the past, and decided to follow it up with a character very close to the popular villainess. Poison Ivy‘s sensual design is overhauled here as Kudo emphasizes her seductive and deadly nature. He previously sketched Harley Quinn in celebration of her upcoming solo film, and many fans are hoping Poison Ivy would be involved in the film as well. Kudo certainly has that hope as sees the undeniable connection between the two.

As for Bleach, fans have a lot more to look forward to this year as the live action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan as well. The live-action film has just released its first full trailer, and will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

Early reactions to the film have been positive overall, with there talk of even being a new trilogy of films adapting more of Bleach‘s material. If this is successful, then a sequel film with the Soul Society is definitely on the horizon.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.