Pokemon Launches a $600 Bulbasaur Figure

Pokemon has tons of merchandise under its belt, but not all pieces are created equally. From plushes to Funko figures and more, the list of merch is seemingly endless. Now, Unique Art Studio is adding to the pile, and they are doing so with a stunning statue of Bulbasaur.

The piece was shared this week by Big Bad Toy Store as it is handling the pre-orders for the huge statue. According to the product details, this Bulbasaur statue is 1/6 scale, and it shows the grass starter living his best life amongst the leaves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Originally introduced as a starter alongside Charmander and Squirtle, Bulbasaur is a Generation I grass-type Pokémon from the Kanto region. This Unique Art Studio statue features Bulbasaur exploring a rocky and wooded area with its vines out,” the blurb reads.

This ultra-detailed statue will measure 17.32 inches tall, and the details will leave fans stunned. From its vines to its mossy ground and PokeBall, you can tell a lot of work went into this highly detailed figure. And after seeing the price tag, you can see why Unique Art Studio had to deliver with this statue.

The figure costs $599.99 USD with a non-refundable down payment. While the bust does qualify for flat-rate shipping, tax and insurance on this pricey purchase will set you back a bit. But if Bulbasaur is your go-to Pokemon, this statue may be worth it for you.

This isn’t the first Pokemon statue done by the company, and Bulbasaur will not be the last. Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu have statues with Unique Art Studio that have all sold out. The company has also dabbled with other anime-centric statues based on Naruto, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and more. But if you are wanting some of those pieces, well – you best save up $1,000 USD minimum for your piece!

Would you be willing to pay up for this Pokemon statue? Which other starters need this sculpted treatment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.