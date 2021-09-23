Pokemon Celebrates Halloween with Some Big Spooky Statues

Pokemon has plenty of holiday spirit no matter the year, and the same goes for Halloween. If you did not know, the franchise is known for putting out impressive decorations for the year’s spookiest season, and they did not falter this time around. And to make things even better, the company even brought out some special lawn statues that Pokemon lovers will want ASAP.

If you head over to The Pokemon Center, you can find the ornaments for yourself. There are three ready for fans this year, and each one showcases a different spooky scene. One focuses on Eevee in a witch hat while another gives its take on vampire Pikachu. And of course, Gengar gets a shoutout this time around with a spooky ornament of him lurking around a light post.

For anyone wanting one of these figures, they will come at a steep price. The figures are $49.99 USD before tax, but they do qualify for free shipping right now. The Pokemon figures are also about 15 inches tall, so they will look lovely on your lawn or in your house for Halloween. Sadly, they do not light up on their own, but a color-changing spotlight would highlight the characters very easily!

If you want one of these statues, you better nab one fast! Stock on these lawn ornaments tends to fluctuate, and that will get worse as October draws nearer. You can find the product blurbs for each Pokemon ornament below, so good luck choosing which of these monsters you will buy:

Gengar: Playing in the shadows is what Gengar does best-no matter what time of year it is! The mischievous Ghost-type Pokémon is peeking around a lamppost on this statue, looking to stir up some fun and bring spooky Pokémon cheer to anyone who visits your yard, porch, or doorstep during the Halloween season.

Pikachu: Keep a sharp eye on your surroundings when you’re taking a stroll after dark-Pikachu is lurking somewhere nearby! With a vampire-inspired costume and fierce look, this statue will bring adorably spooky Pokémon cheer to anyone who visits your yard, porch, or doorstep during the Halloween season.

Eevee: Halloween is time for all sorts of mystery and magic, and Eevee’s super excited to get in on the fun! With a pointy wizard’s hat (complete with Joltik tagging along!) and striped leg cuffs, this statue will bring adorably spooky Pokémon cheer to anyone who visits your yard, porch, or doorstep during the Halloween season.

