Pokemon Journeys Teases Ash’s Own Mega Evolution

Pokemon Journeys is teasing Ash’s own Mega Evolution with the trailer for the next new episodes of the anime! While fans are currently enjoying new episodes of Pokemon Master Journeys on Netflix around the world, in Japan Pokemon Journeys will be kicking off a new set of episodes this October that sees Ash continue to climb his way up through the World Coronation Series tiers. As he makes his way up to the Master Class, he’ll be coming across some major new challenges and opponents that he has faced in the past.

One of these opponents, Stow-on-Side Gym Leader Bea, has become a friendly rival to Ash as the two of them have battled a few times in the World Coronation Series thus far. With the trailer for the new Pokemon Journeys episodes starting in October, it seems Ash will be battling against Bea once more. As he takes on her Gigantamax Machamp, it seems Ash has his own trick up his sleeve this time around with the reveal that he’s finally gotten a hold of a Mega Stone! Check out the Mega Evolution tease in action with the tease from the newest trailer below:

https://twitter.com/anipoke_PR/status/1441326552705167361?s=20

Ash didn’t really have access to a Pokemon that could use the Mega Evolution ability, let alone have a Mega Stone of his own during his initial journey through the Kalos region, but that’s part of the excitement of this newest iteration of the anime. Ash not only has access to the newest evolution gimmick from the Galar region with his Gigantamax Pikachu seen prior, but also has shown the ability to pull from his past adventures and use previous evolutionary boosters such as the Alolan Z-Move. Now it seems that Mega Evolution is the next in line. Making matters more exciting is that Ash finally has a Lucario that can make the full use of it.

Fans were excited to see when Ash initially teamed up with Riolu and even more so when it evolved into Lucario, and with this tease now it’s become clear as to why. Ash is touting all of the things he has learned throughout his world travels to make it through this newest tournament, so now it’s just a matter of seeing just how high into the tiers he could go. But what do you think of Ash finally getting Mega Evolution? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!