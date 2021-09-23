Pokemon Evolutions Releases Episode 2: Watch

Pokemon Evolutions is ready to take on a new episode and proved as much this week. Today, a brand-new story joined the miniseries featuring none other than Lillie from the Alola region. And as you may have guessed, this episode is a gorgeous one that gives Lillie time to face her biggest fear.

As you can see below, the new Pokemon Evolutions episode went live today, and it is titled “The Eclipse”. The update follows Lillie as the girl challenges herself to save not only her mom but Nebby as well. After all, her companion went rogue after transforming into Lunala, and Lillie is determined to make sure her friend is safe from Necrozma.

After all, Necrozma did give Lunala quite the run. The legendary would not leave Nebby alone until they were caught, and as you will likely remember, this was all documented in Pokemon Sun and Moon. The game checked on Nebby as they eventually evolved and were focused to fight (and lose) to Necrozma. The two then joined as one until players were able to defeat Ultra Necrozma and separate them. In the game, Lillie went on to ask the player to watch over the Pokemon, but the anime is different. Lillie is the monster’s caretaker, and this episode proves she takes her job seriously.

Of course, this episode also shines in its animation. Pokemon Evolutions has given fans the Lunala vs Necrozma battle they’ve always wanted, and it was worth the wait. It is hard to imagine this fight going any better, so we have to give it two thumbs up. And now, fans are waiting on standby until another episode of this series goes live.

What do you think about Lillie's arc in this new episode? Are you liking Pokemon Evolutions so far?