Pokemon Celebrates Halloween With Viral Gengar Parade: Watch
Pokemon is celebrating Halloween with at Universal Studios Japan with a spooky Gengar parade.
September is well on its way now, and crisp air is taking over as fall rounds the corner. With pumpkin spice overtaking grocery stores across the nation, it is hard to deny that fall is here. This also means the spooky season has begun, and now, Pokemon is celebrating the arrival of Halloween with the perfect parade for Gengar.
As you can see below, the whole thing has gone live in Japan courtesy of Universal Studios. The theme park announced earlier this year it would be hosting a big Halloween parade for visitors, and it did not disappoint. Universal Studios Japan roped in Pokemon for the event, and DJ Gengar is now king of the park as such.
Universal Studios' Jumpin' Hallow Party Parade features tons of recognizable characters, but its Pokemon mascots are something special. DJ Gengar leads the whole thing in a stylish jacket and headphones. He's joined by Pikachu as well as others like Mimikyu, Misdreavus, and Banette. Plenty of ghostly Pokemon can be found in this party parade, so it seems Universal Studios Japan nailed the whole Halloween theme here.
As you can imagine, this Pokemon parade has been a huge hit with fans, and netizens outside of Japan are desperate to see it. If you are in that group, you can always visit the Japan theme park between now and the start of November. At this time, Universal Studios' parks in the United States do not have any Pokemon mascots on hand, but hopefully that will change in the near future!
What do you make of this Halloween event? Did Pokemon nail this Universal Studios tribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
It's That Time of the Year
DJ Gengar and DJ Pikachu have debut at Universal Studios Japan for Halloween this year! 👻 ⚡️ #pokemons #usjハロウィン #usj pic.twitter.com/rS1mQNkjcO— Chris Explorer (@tdrexplorer) September 6, 2023
DJ Gengar, Hit the Remix!
USJまたはポケモンの権利を持つ偉い人、聞こえますか…直接脳に語りかけています…DJピカチュウとDJゲンガーの立体物を販売するのです。こんなに可愛く良デザインなのにぬいぐるみがないのは機会損失です……— 結咲桜🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧 (@yuisakis) September 11, 2023
雨の中でもダンスで魅せるゲンガー様#USJファン#USJハロウィーン#USJポケモン pic.twitter.com/03XDVbmd3c
Do the Gengar Waddle
ゲンガーソウル！ pic.twitter.com/eor006vY8Z— Sunny Days ☀️ (@NROOOOOOOOB_ER) September 11, 2023
Follow the Leader
画面幸せすぎか…？ pic.twitter.com/X3aiVT8cch— こうや (@kouya5o8) September 11, 2023
Gengar, the Style Icon
ポケモン・ジャンピン・ハロウィーン・パーティ、DJゲンガーポジ pic.twitter.com/39PzhDQYPg— 蛇道やしろ🐍 (@Elaphe_guttata6) September 11, 2023
Look at Them Walk!
段差がこわいゲンガーかわいすぎる pic.twitter.com/sFrEz3WPhS— こうや (@kouya5o8) September 11, 2023
Gengar Takes Center Stage
お姉さんにお手手引かれながら帰ってくゲンガーあまりにも愛おしい pic.twitter.com/fXcLDHPr6M— 蛇道やしろ🐍 (@Elaphe_guttata6) September 11, 2023
Gengar Knows How to Party
ポケモン・ジャンピン・ハロウィーン・パーティ
ゲンガー💜ステップかわいい❤️❤️❤️#NOLIMIT #超元気特区 #ユニバ #ポケモン #USJファン #USJ_now pic.twitter.com/UPfIj6qomm— れもん (@lemonxpk) September 11, 2023
It's Spooky Time
ポケモンチャージアップハロウィングリーティング— みゅー (@room_of_mew) September 11, 2023
お帰り動画
ピカチュウが可愛い💕のは当然として、跳ねてるゲンガーのかっこ可愛さよ。#NOLIMIT #超元気特区 #ユニバ #ポケモン #USJファン #USJ_now #ハロウィン #ピカチュウ pic.twitter.com/MdD2IAN9Fa
DJ Gengar In the House
DJゲンガーを撫でていたらファンサ(頭突き)もらっちゃって、流石にこんなんもう、一生の思い出 pic.twitter.com/CDckAj0WW2— 蛇道やしろ🐍 (@Elaphe_guttata6) September 11, 2023