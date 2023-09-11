Pokemon Celebrates Halloween With Viral Gengar Parade: Watch

September is well on its way now, and crisp air is taking over as fall rounds the corner. With pumpkin spice overtaking grocery stores across the nation, it is hard to deny that fall is here. This also means the spooky season has begun, and now, Pokemon is celebrating the arrival of Halloween with the perfect parade for Gengar.

As you can see below, the whole thing has gone live in Japan courtesy of Universal Studios. The theme park announced earlier this year it would be hosting a big Halloween parade for visitors, and it did not disappoint. Universal Studios Japan roped in Pokemon for the event, and DJ Gengar is now king of the park as such.

Universal Studios' Jumpin' Hallow Party Parade features tons of recognizable characters, but its Pokemon mascots are something special. DJ Gengar leads the whole thing in a stylish jacket and headphones. He's joined by Pikachu as well as others like Mimikyu, Misdreavus, and Banette. Plenty of ghostly Pokemon can be found in this party parade, so it seems Universal Studios Japan nailed the whole Halloween theme here.

As you can imagine, this Pokemon parade has been a huge hit with fans, and netizens outside of Japan are desperate to see it. If you are in that group, you can always visit the Japan theme park between now and the start of November. At this time, Universal Studios' parks in the United States do not have any Pokemon mascots on hand, but hopefully that will change in the near future!

What do you make of this Halloween event? Did Pokemon nail this Universal Studios tribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!