Universal Studios Has Outdone Itself With Its Pokemon Parade: Watch

There is no such thing as too much Pokemon, and Universal Studios knows that well. The brand has made a name for itself in the theme park industry with on-trend attractions, and no destination has proven that like Japan. Over the past decade, Universal Studios Japan has put out some of the most epic rides to grace the park as a whole, and its new parade featuring Pokemon is the new thing we're obsessing over.

If you did not know, Pokemon formally joined the Universal Studios Japan lineup earlier this year thanks to a special collaboration. The Pokemon Company teamed with the theme park to bring Pikachu and several favorites to the park courtesy of some mascots. The meet-and-greets were an immediate success, and Universal Studios Japan sold out of its Pokemon merchandise regularly. So as the summer came around, the park began its NO LIMIT Parade featuring Pikachu's pals.

As you can see above, the entire parade is too cute for words. Just like you'd find in any Universal Studios theme park, the one in Japan has regularly parades down its Main Street. The thing that is unusual here is that Pikachu can be found in the parade. Right now, it seems Pikachu is part of the NO LIMIT Parade as well as Mimikyu, so the latter's arrival is just in time for Halloween.

It may be a simple thing to add Pikachu to a parade, but the Pokemon mascot's presence raises the bar for what Universal Studios can offer. The park's Japan location proved it was ahead of the curb years back when it broke ground on Super Mario Land, and the pavilion has since been brought to parks in North America. Now, we can only hope this NO LIMIT Parade finds its way to stateside parks, and it better come with Pikachu in tow!

