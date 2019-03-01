Pokemon’s “Best Of” Marathon Kicks Off On Twitch

Pokemon has had a busy week, and it is only getting busier thanks to Twitch. After all, fans can check out some of anime’s best episodes today for free, and it is all thanks to a very special marathon.

Not long ago, Twitch Presents began its new Pokemon marathon. The event was announced as part of the Pokemon Day celebrations for 2019, and it kicked off with a bang.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see via Twitch Presents, Pokemon is hosting a “Best Of” marathon today. An all-day event will screen more than a dozen episodes with minimum breaks, and the queue will highlight favorite monsters like Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, and more.

You can check out the full schedule for today’s marathon below:

Best of Pikachu: S1E36, S2E14, S7E46, S2E25, S2E26, S2E27, S5E11, S5E12, S5E13

Best of Eevee: S1E37, S3E11, S4E26

Best of Snorlax: S2E41, S1E38, S7E48, S6E8, S6E9

Best of Magikarp: S1E15, S1E16, S2E39, S3E4, S5E5, S7E52

Best of Gengar: S1E22, S2E19, S4E24, S4E25, S5E18, S8E39

After Pokemon Day comes to an end, fans will be able to tune into even more anime through mid-March. Twitch will run a marathon showing various Pokemon films and episodes from Diamond and Pearl.

Will you be tuning into this marathon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu (and the appearance of MewTwo!), the Oscars, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!