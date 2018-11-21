‘Pokemon’ to Host Thanksgiving Twitch Marathon

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend usually makes for a tough time finding things to watch now that you have a bunch of extra time. Twitch and Pokemon are coming to the rescue with a pretty awesome solution.

Twitch will be streaming the first five seasons of the Pokemon anime series beginning on Thanksgiving day and running until December.

Polygon reports that the Pokemon marathon will begin at 1PM EST on Thursday, November 22, 2019 (Thanksgiving Day). The first wave of episodes will air until December 3 at 8PM EST. Then the marathon will be taking a short break until December 24, 2019 (Christmas Eve), and will run until January 3, 2019.

Just as the previous 900 episode strong Pokemon marathon that ran in the Summer, Twitch Presents will be streaming at their channel (which you can find at the link here) when the marathon goes live. This new holiday Pokemon marathon will not be offering as many episodes as its predecessor, but surely will be a welcome addition to the entertainment options during the holidays.

The Pokemon series will be soon screening the 21st film in the franchise in United States theaters for a limited time. Pokemon: The Power of Us (released in Japan under the title of Everyone’s Story) and Fathom Events will host a limited run of the movie on November 14, 26, and 28. The film’s final screening will take place on December 1. Pokemon: The Power of Us is described as such:

“Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.

Every year, the townspeople gather to celebrate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that saved the town from destruction many years ago. The festival is a time for celebration, with a Pokémon Catching Race and a ceremonial flame burning brightly to summon Lugia. But when a series of incidents threatens not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon who call the town home, it’s going to take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day. Will these people be able to put aside their differences and work together to rescue their town? Or will it all end in destruction?”

