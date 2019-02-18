‘Pokemon’ Anime Reveals First-Look At Meltan

Meltan has become a fan-favorite Pokemon since it showed up in Pokemon Go, and it is about to take explore uncharted space. At last, fans will get to see Meltan move into the anime, and fans got their first-look at the debut just recently.

Over on Twitter, fans were given a look at upcoming episodes of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon. It was there fans got to see Meltan, and they fell in love rather quickly.

As you can see below, Meltan looks as adorable as ever. The tiny Steel-type has a miniature blob body with a golden lug nut head. With its pupil sat centered in the nut, Meltan moves around like Ditto, but this little guy has a tiny red tail to swing behind them whenever they move.

Serebii Picture: New screenshots of Meltan from a trailer for upcoming episodes of the anime

The two screenshots show Meltan with another fan-favorite Pokemon, and it is none other than Rowlet. The first image shows Meltan standing next to the Flying-type, and the second has the two sharing a tight hug. So, if you just felt your heart grow two sizes, don’t worry — you are not alone.

Episode 112 of Sun and Moon will star Meltan as a main figure, but the show has nodded to the Mythical creature before. Back in episode 106, a few Meltan were seen in an underwater sequence, and a few more briefly appeared in the background of episode 109. Now, Meltan will make its big anime debut, and fans are eager to see how Ash reacts to the introduction.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”