Pokemon Journeys: Netflix Announces Release of New Episodes

Pokemon has a lot on its plate this year, and anime fans know that through and through. After all, the IP just kicked off a special series in Japan dedicated to Ash Ketchum. It won't be long until the star exits the show entirely to make way for a new Pokemon anime. And for stateside fans, reports confirmed new episodes of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys are on their way.

The update comes from Netflix itself, so we can thank the streaming service for the good news. The big announcement let fans know more episodes of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series will drop on February 24th. So if you are keeping up with the anime's English dub, you should mark this day in your calendar!

Of course, fans are eager to see this new episode batch as Pokemon Journeys has yet to end stateside. The dub is still working through Ash and Goh's adventures, after all. Over in Japan, the series closed a couple of weeks back after Ash was crowned the winner of the Pokemon World Championships. Now, the trainer is doing a victory tour, and the anime's latest series will mark Ash's final role. Of course, fans are hopeful the star will show up in Pokemon's next series, but his dream of becoming a Pokemon Master is ready to come true. And once he crosses that finish line, a new trainer will come around with a goal of their own.

After all, The Pokemon Company confirmed the anime is preparing to move on to a new protagonist. Ash is currently taking his final laps on screen, and he will be replaced by two new trainers in the next Pokemon anime. But first, Netflix needs to catch up fans with the anime stateside with its next episode bomb.

Will you be keeping up with the Pokemon anime this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.