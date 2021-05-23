The Pokemon Anime Just Arrested Pikachu

✖

The Pokemon franchise is celebrating a big year in 2021, so it is trying some things it has never done before. From video games to merchandise, the franchise is shaking things up where it can. Of course, that goes for the anime all thanks to Pokemon Journeys, and the show's latest episode went overboard when it put handcuffs on Pikachu!

Yes, you did read that right. Pokemon went the extra mile this week with its newest episode in Japan. The anime went through a new story that put Pikachu before a set of detectives, but Ash made sure to prove his friend's innocence before Pikachu was booked into a cell.

The whole thing went down in Pokemon Journeys when Pikachu became a top suspect with the Vermillion City police department. The officers stopped Ash and Pikachu in town to put cuffs on the Pokemon after a ton of electricity was stolen from the local power plant.

According to the officers, the best evidence left from the crime is a silhouette. A Pokemon resembling Pikachu was seen fleeing the scene, and Ash's buddy is the only Pikachu in town without a solid alibi. That is when the police cuff Pikachu, but it turns out his paws are able to slip loose from the holds. So yeah, good going there, Officer Jenny.

The episode goes on to follow Pikachu as he is brought to the police station for questioning, and he even escapes custody at one point. The actual criminal is found in the end, and Pikachu makes sure to fry the shoddy detective who tried locking him up. Now, Pikachu is free to continue traveling with Ash, but not every Pokemon can say the same. And given how this case went, we are sure some of the monsters in jail did not actually commit a crime...

HT - Kotaku