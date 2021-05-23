Viral Pokemon Animation Imagines Pokemon Adventures' Anime Debut

✖

One Pokemon fan has gone viral for their animated take on the classic Pokemon Adventures manga! The Pokemon multimedia franchise has seen a number of iterations and varieties over the years, but one of the most popular releases is actually one of the also least celebrated. The Pokemon anime franchise has followed Ash Ketchum as he's adventured through all sorts of regions introduced through the video games over the years, and it's rarely shaken up things too much about what fans can expect to see with each new episode. There have been a few experimental anime released over the years too.

These projects have seen other stories animated for the franchise following different main heroes, but one series that has gone too long without its own anime is Pokemon Adventures. Hidenoki Kusaka, Mato, and Satoshi Yamamoto's original manga series took inspiration from the original Pokemon games and delivered a much different kind of Pokemon universe than fans have ever experienced. Artist @kervalchan has gone viral with fans on Twitter for finally bringing one of these adventures to anime with an animation imagining what Pokemon Adventures' would look like in motion. Check it out below:

Pokemon Adventures has a lot of key differences from both the anime and video game releases, but its biggest shake up is arguably how it follows brand new sets of heroes and villains with each new generation of the series. The manga tackles each video game release in its own way, and these new releases continue to this day with tie-ins to the new Pokemon Sword and Shield. In fact, the series currently has 58 collected volumes at the time of this writing.

Pokemon Adventures has yet to get an official anime, but there have been some elements of it seen in some of the anime spin-off projects such as Pokemon Origins. This took a version of the video game's protagonist, Red (as seen in Adventures), and followed him through a journey through the Kanto region much like the video game and Adventures' story. But it's nowhere near seeing that classic style in motion like this animation!

If you wanted to check out Pokemon Adventures for yourself, Viz Media has licensed the series for both a physical and digital release with several volumes now available at the time of writing. What do you think? Would you want to see a full anime adaptation of Pokemon Adventures some day? Do you think one would even be possible? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!