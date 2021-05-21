Pokemon Journeys Titles Set Up Mew's Big Arc

✖

Pokemon Journeys originally began with a flashback story that showed us a young Ash Ketchum who had yet to strike out in his goal to become one of the greatest trainers in the world, while also introducing his future friend in Goh and an appearance by the ancient Pokemon known as Mew. While Mew hasn't played much of a role in the latest season of the popular anime series, Goh set out on his road as a Pokemon trainer with the explicit goal of adding the ancient Pokemon to his roster and with his growing library of pocket monsters, it might be in the cards.

The first time that we saw Mew appear in Pokemon was alongside his clone that was created by Giovanni of Team Rocket and some nefarious scientists, attempting to use the power of Mewtwo to take over the world. While Mewtwo is just as powerful as its "parent", the two pocket monsters are far different from one another in both look and demeanor. For example, Mewtwo can speak English telepathically while Mew is much more happy-go-lucky and hasn't spoken a single word since its introduction. While both have insane levels of psychic power, it's clear that Mew is a far different creature than its clone.

Twitter User Anipoke Fandom shared the upcoming new titles for Pokemon Journeys, hinting that Mew was making a grand return to the series and leaving fans to wonder if this upcoming appearance would result in Goh finally being able to scratch a big goal off his bucket list:

New Episode Titles via Japanese TV Guide: JN070 (June 11): "Please! Get Morpeko!!" JN071 (June 18): "Let's Go! Project Mew!!"#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/QVQKjeKBwX — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) May 19, 2021

Currently, in the latest episodes of Pokemon Journeys, Ash and Pikachu have dealt with several big reunions as Ketchum's old partners were featured in a big return. On top of this happy reunion, Ash also found himself battling against Iris, his former travel companion who has recently become the champion of the Unova Region and was becoming a major Dragon-Type trainer in the world of the popular anime series.

Do you think Goh is on his way to capturing Mew? What role do you think the ancient Pokemon will play in the future of the series?