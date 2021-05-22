Pokemon Promo Teases the Return of Ash's Old Pokemon

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series teases the return of Ash's old Pokemon with the promo for the next episode of the series! Earlier this Spring, Pokemon Journeys teased that Ash and Goh would be heading into a huge new adventure as part of the Project Mew arc. What made the announcement of this arc so much more exciting is that it teased some pretty huge returns to the anime such as Ash's old Pokemon as he makes his way back to Professor Oak's lab in Pallet Town after being away for so long.

Fans had been wondering when this new arc would kick into motion, and it seems we're getting that with the very next episode of the series! Pokemon Journeys: The Series Episode 68 is titled "A Rival for Goh?! The Path to Mew!!" and the promo for the episode teases the return of Ash's old Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Charizard, and even Infernape. You can check out the promo below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

Pokemon Journeys Episode 68 Preview. Airs - May 28, 06:55 JST. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/GuzgTrovtH — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) May 21, 2021

As the preview for the episode reveals, Ash has a wonderful reunion with two of the Pokemon he originally caught during his journey through the Kanto region. Although they are not seen here, the returning Pokemon include every single catch that Ash has left with Professor Oak as he's journeyed throughout the years in different iterations of the series. So while Ash hasn't changed much, it's good to see his Pokemon haven't changed much either.

The preview for the next episode also teases the return of Ash's biggest rival, Gary Oak. He's returned to Pallet Town as well for clues about catching Mew, and this is what sets the new Project Mew arc in motion for Ash and Goh. The timeline of the Pokemon anime continues to be one of the most mysterious parts of the whole experience, but at least there are moments like this that hint at a continuity between the season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Ash's old Pokemon return to the anime? Are you hoping to see one of his older catches join the team for the rest of the series?