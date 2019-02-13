This “Real-Life” Pokemon is Taking Social Media by Storm

Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises today because of the tons of varied designs for its monsters, and many fans have wondered what it would look like if Pokemon actually existed in the real world.

While unfortunately not a real life Pokemon, one cute animal is going viral because fans find it to be the closest thing to getting one of the cute and cuddly creatures in the real world. You can see it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As shared by @r2d2c3poacco on Twitter (via SoraNews24), photos of an Arctic fox are going viral among fans for its cute look mid-shed. Arctic foxes have two distinct looks, and start out covered in brown fur in the Summer before growing a new coat of white fur to better blend in with snowy conditions and survive harsher temperatures.

But these photos of the fox mid-shed have gotten attention, especially the ones where the fur seems to stick straight up. It’s funny because Pokemon has a allusion to this in the Pokedex already with Vulpix. The Vulpix introduced during the Kanto region days is a fire type fox that fans definitely wished they could own themselves.

When the Pokemon Sun and Moon games revealed an island region with different variations of popular Kanto region Pokemon, there was a version of Vulpix introduced with white fur and ice type moves. Like the arctic fox, Vulpix adapts with the weather and region as well. So it’s kind of like Vulpix exists in the real world!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

via SoraNews24