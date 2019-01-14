‘Pokemon’ Anime Teases The Alola League’s Arrival

Pokemon has been around for more than twenty seasons, but the franchise has lots left to do. Even after all these years, Ash Ketchum has yet to complete one of his greatest goals, but a new anime update has fans wondering if the tides are about to change for the aspiring Pokemon Master.

After all, the anime seems poised to introduced the Alola League at last, and fans are crossing their fingers for Ash and his Poke Brood.

Recently, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon updated its opening theme with a few additional scenes. As you can see below, the shots shows Professor Kukui standing high above a big construction site, and the area looks like it will be the home of the Alola League.

Yes, at long last, it seems the anime is ready to push out with its own league. It has been quite awhile since Ash was able to participate in a Pokemon League event, but Professor Kukui could begin making progress on his dream of creating the Alola League at last. After being inspired by Ash and Klawe’s battles awhile ago, this updated opening seems to promise the league will be on its way before long.

Of course, this tease has piqued interest, and it is not hard to see why. After all, Pokemon has not been kind to Ash when it comes to taking out league champions. Even after all these years, the trainer has never once defeated a Pokemon League’s defending champion. A slew of high-energy Elite Four battles have been scored by Ash, but his victory stalls just before he can take home the big title. Naturally, fans are wondering whether Ash can go all the way within the Alola League, so it’s time all you PokeLovers began rallying behind the protagonist for good luck.

So, do you think the Alola League might be the turn Ash has been waiting for? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”