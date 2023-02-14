Pokemon Launches Its Corniest Valentine's Day Cards Ever

The time has come once more. February has paved the way for Valentine's Day, and couples all over the country are cozying up today as such. From dinner dates to surprise proposals, the holiday put love in the air, and now Pokemon is showing its touchy feely side with some truly corny cards.

Yes, that is right. The Pokemon Company has released a batch of Valentine's Day cards for you to share. Whether you sent them digitally or print them for a special occasion, the cards are live, and they feature some of the corniest lines imaginable.

It's almost time for Valentine's! 💌



To celebrate, we've made some Pokémon valentines for you to share with the people who make your life sweeter 💓🍬 pic.twitter.com/3Lr0VDHlXb — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 11, 2023

As you can see below, the cards feature some of the best Pokemon in Generation 9. For instance, Cyclizar is shown in one card as the beast promises to share their sandwich with their crush. And honestly, the cards only get worse from there.

From Dachsbun to Gimmighoul and Nickit, these Valentine's Day cards have it all. Any Pokemon fan in your life would surely appreciate getting one of them as a sweet surprise. And if you happen to pair these cringeworthy cards with a Pokemon present, well – we can only say good job.

A set of valentines just for you, Trainer!



Check out these Pokémon-themed #ValentinesDay cards to send your special someone some love! ❤



Let us know below which valentine fills your heart with joy! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/u1Ik6gMHUE — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 13, 2023

Of course, there is no shortage of Pokemon goods on the market for Valentine's Day. These free cards are a good place to begin, but couples who love the brand are no doubt splurging on merchandise this year. From soft plushes to cute loungewear and home decor, the official Pokemon Center shop online has tons of presents available. So if you are in the market for a last-minute gift, you can check out the online store ASAP!

Will you be gifting any of these cards to your valentine this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.