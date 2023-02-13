Pokemon Finally Reunites Ash With Squirtle: Watch

Pokemon has been steadily getting ready to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum after watching him travel through 25 years of the anime, and the newest episode took a very important step towards closing the book on his journey with an emotional reunion with his Squirtle! Pokemon is now partway through its special slate of final episodes for Ash, and it's been a trip down memory lane as he has been reintroduced to some of the major players who were tagging along with him in the very beginning of his journey. Now the newest episode has gone with a full Kanto region tribute.

With the previous episodes of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master bringing back both Brock and Misty to the anime full time to journey with Ash for the final leg of his anime adventure, the newest episode of the series airing overseas had a full Kanto region reunion as not only did Ash bring along his Bulbasaur and Charizard together with him, but he even got to reunite with the Squirtle he parted ways with all those years ago. Check out the comparison as spotted by @Uonoragonx882 on Twitter:

What Happens With Ash and Squirtle's Big Reunion?

Episode 5 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master sees Ash, Misty, and Brock coming across a town advertising a special show with the Squirtle Squad. Wanting to see his old friend in action, Ash and the others are surprised to see that the group is actually performing Super Sentai like hero shows instead of fighting fires like they were known for in the original series. This was soon revealed to be a plot by Team Rocket to take advantage of them, and even causes a rift between Squirtle and Ash due to a misunderstanding.

The two of them are thankfully able to work out this misunderstanding, and patch things up quickly enough when the Squirtle Squad needs to put out an actual fire in the area. But as the episode comes to an end, the two of them have the much needed reunion they had been looking for and it mirrors the very first time that this Squirtle decided to team up with Ash decades ago.

How did you like seeing Ash reunite with his Squirtle? What are you hoping to see before Ash's journey in the anime comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!