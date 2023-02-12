Pokemon's New Anime Drops Synopsis and Release Date

It's almost time, guys. After decades, Ash Ketchum is gearing up to exit the Pokemon anime. We learned about the changing of the guard last year, and Ash is wrapping up his loose ends in a special series overseas. And now, we have learned when Pokemon will launch its new anime and protagonists in 2023.

As it turns out, Pokemon is planning to release its new anime on April 14th. This means Ash's reign will wrap in the spring and give the franchise space for two newcomers. After all, we know the new Pokemon anime will star trainers Like and Roy as they venture across the Paldea region.

Pokemon (2023) synopsis via Oricon:



The new series will be a new dream and adventure set in the entire Pokémon world, where Liko and Roy will go on adventures with many Pokémon, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly..#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/R0RHiN7k1P — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) February 10, 2023

So far, we know very little about the new Pokemon anime asides from what's been laid out above. We have been given visuals of Liko and Roy, but we know almost nothing about their characters. Currently, a popular fan theory suggests Liko might be Ash's daughter given her familiar features and the matching hairpin she wears. If this ends up being true, Pokemon's new show could take place in the future with an adult Ash, but that thought is nothing but a theory for now.

Soon, we will find out what Pokemon has in store as April approaches. For now, the IP is busy giving Ash a gorgeous exit with Aim to Be a Pokemon Master. The farewell season has yet to debut stateside, but its episodes in Japan have already done plenty to wrap Ash's decades-long storyline.

Will you be tuning into this new Pokemon anime? What do you want to see from this all-new series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.