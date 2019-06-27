Pokemon Animator Calls Out Hardcore Otaku Culture

Being an anime fan isn’t always easy. Over the years, the once-niche medium has waned with its popularity, leaving fans in a sort of limbo of acceptance. Nowadays, anime is back on the up and up, but there are plenty who question the devotion which otakus show to anime. And it seems like one of those outspoken animators is speaking out.

Recently, Sora News 24 posted a piece regarding Keiko Moritsugu, a well-known animator in Japan. The artist took to Twitter the other day to continue a narrative they started about anime and otaku culture. It was there Moritsugu asked a good question about the acceptability of hardcore otaku lifestyles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t think the situation is that otaku’s hobbies have become mainstream, but that they’re no longer being warned by anyone about their harmful qualities,” Moritsugu wrote.

“No one is teaching them that reading books, having barbecues, playing musical instruments, playing footsal, learning languages, or other forms of study will make their lives richer. And the reason why is because for big companies, otaku are the biggest suckers and the easiest to trick.”

The animator, who has worked on series like Pokemon and Doraemon, has before questioned how otaku interests can rob fans of others. Fans were quick to ask for further elaboration from the animator as painting such generalizations are often dangerous. In a response to fans, the artist said people should be careful about mistaking “otaku with no skills for otaku who have genius-level capabilities.”

Moritsugu’s decisive words have caused the otaku fandom to defend their varied interests. Otaku culture often focuses on anime, but that doesn’t mean those fans are only hyper focused on television. There are plenty of ways in which fans can enrich their lives, and it seems Moritsugu is eager to stress that lesson to those fans who do get too caught up with their waifus.

So, do you agree with this artist’s complaints? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”