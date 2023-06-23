Pokemon: Ash's English Voice Actor Talks Emotional Victory Moment

Ash Ketchum and PIkachu have bid a fond farewell to the Pokemon anime, with the original Japanese series already moving on with the adventures of new trainers Liko and Roy in Pokemon Horizons. However, the English Dub is continuing to play catch-up with Ash's major victory and series farewell. In a new interview with the English voice actor that has been playing the role of Ash Ketchum for over fifteen years, Sarah Natochenny, the actor dives into the biggest moment of her character's career.

Pokemon Journeys saw Ash Ketchum traveling the world, assembling a team of pocket monsters that were the strongest he had ever added to his roster. Earning his way into the Masters 8 Tournament, many fans originally questioned whether the long-running trainer would actually manage to claim the crown and achieve his dreams at such a young age. In defeating the current champion Leon, Ash has become the top trainer in the world, with the follow-up series, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, reuniting the star of the series with old friends, human and Pokemon alike. While Ash has not been confirmed to return to the anime, the creative minds responsible for the series have left the door open for the current world champion to make a comeback.

Saying Goodbye To Ash Ketchum

Sarah Natochenny took the opportunity to talk with Entertainment Tonight Canada, talking about her long career as a Pokemon trainer and how she felt recording Ash's victory. At present, no details have been revealed when it comes to a potential English Dub of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, though it's a surefire bet that we'll see the series hit the West.

Currently, Liko and Roy have been doing their best to live up to the high standard left by Ash as the series' new stars. With Team Rocket being replaced by the Explorers as the anime's villains and the Rising Volt Tacklers aiding the new protagonists, Pokemon Horizons is attempting to fill the void left by Ketchum's absence. With Liko and Roy's journey just beginning, they still have plenty of time to achieve their dreams in a similar vein as Ash.

Were you sad to see Ash Ketchum leave the anime? Do you think Liko and Roy have been worthy predecessors?