Pokemon: Did Ash Ketchum's Grandpa Once Make a Cameo?

Ash Ketchum's time as the star of the Pokemon anime has come and gone. Following his tenure as the lead trainer of the television series, Ash joined his trusty Pikachu in heading off into the sunset as he tried to become a Pokemon master. With Liko and Roy taking up the reins of the series thanks to the latest season, Pokemon Horizons, fans will still routinely learn new things about Ketchum thanks to unearthed Easter Eggs. While we never did get a clear view of what Ketchum's father looked like, another relative made a surprise appearance.

For the most part, the main family member that we saw of Ash's was his mother, who remained in Pallet Town to offer support to her son as he traveled the world in search of new pocket monsters. However, in the novelization titled Pocket Monsters: The Animation, we have the opportunity to see what an older Ash might look like thanks to a brief look at his great-great-great grandfather. As explained in the story written by Takeshi Shudo, the chief writer of the anime adaptation, Ash is only one of many in his bloodline that took the opportunity to travel the world as Pokemon trainers.

Great Great Great Pokemon

The novel was originally released the same year as the anime itself, 1997, and saw Ash being told about his ancestor while learning more about the trainers in his family that came before him. While it seems unlikely that we'll meet Ash's father, or grandfather, in the anime now that both Ketchum and Pikachu have departed, it is a world where stranger things have happened. Twitter User Akilvers shared the goods when it came to Ash's role in the novel that unearthed new secrets about his past.

Since first introduced, new trainer Liko was believed by many to have a link to Ash Ketchum. With new episodes of Pokemon Horizons digging deeper into her personality and back story, this scenario becomes less likely. While not confirmed to make a comeback in the future, Ash's status as the current world champion might one day see Liko and/or Roy take him on in the Masters 8 Tournament.

Do you think we might see Ash's relatives appear in the future of Pokemon? When do you think Ketchum might make a comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.