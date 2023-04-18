Pokemon Horizons Shows How Liko is Similar to Ash

Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have left the Pokemon anime series, following a tenure as the anime's stars that ran over two decades. With the two new stars set to take the reins from the former heroes, Liko and Roy still have plenty of mysteries that are surrounding them. While Roy didn't have much of a role in the premiere episode, the spotlight was firmly on Liko who has an origin story that has some big similarities to how Ash began his Pokemon journey.

Since it was announced that Ash Ketchum would be leaving the anime behind, many Pokemon fans have wondered if Liko is connected to the former star of the series. With many debating whether Liko might in fact be the daughter of Ash, believing that Pokemon Horizons' timeline might take place in the far future, there have been no hints that this might be the case. However, Liko finds herself, much like Ash, receiving a pocket monster that is quite unruly to start. While Pikachu has become Ash's most reliable Pokemon in his quest to become a Pokemon Master, that wasn't always the case, and the yellow electric rodent wasn't scared to electrocute its trainer if it felt like it.

Liko's Pokemon Journey

Unlike Ash's journey where he set off on his own from the start, Liko is part of a Pokemon training academy and was given her first pocket monster in the classroom to get her quest off the ground. Receiving a Sprigatito as her first Pokemon, the feline grass-type creature isn't ready and willing to follow its trainer's commands. Wandering off on its own, LIko finds herself struggling with building a relationship with her new cat but also must deal with a major new obstacle to her journey thanks to the Explorers.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

Unlike Team Rocket who was attempting to steal Ash's Pikachu, the Explorers could care little for the pocket monster that is in the possession of Liko. Instead, the new villainous force is seeking the mysterious pendant that is hanging around Liko's neck, stating that they were sent to capture the item at the request of Liko's grandmother. Luckily for the new Pokemon star, she's given a massive save thanks in part to Friede and his Charizard, setting the stage for Horizons' allies and enemies in the future of the anime.

What did you think of Liko's first episode? Do you think there might be some connection between the new anime star and Ash? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.