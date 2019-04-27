Pokemon Animator Shares Impressive Attack on Titan Mash-Up

Attack on Titan will be making its big return to screens in just a few days, and fan anticipation is through the roof as fans are looking forward to seeing a grand return to the major Titan action the series is well known. But as it turns out, they are not the only ones excited for the anime series as a well known Pokemon animator has shared a slick reel imagining quite the mash-up.

Pokemon animator Masaaki Iwame, who’s animated a ton of episodes of the anime series, shared an old animation he whipped up in which Gardenia catches one of the most titanic Bellsprout ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this short but sweet animation, Eterna City Gym Leader Gardenia is whipping through trees. Her outfit is already close enough to Attack on Titan‘s Survey Corps looks with her green cloak, but now the connection is cemented with her use of Bellsprout’s Vine Whip attacks as the 3D maneuver gear. But instead on cutting the nape of a giant Titan, Gardenia comes face to face with a giant Bellsprout.

Luckily for Bellsprout too, Gardenia’s battle with it ends much differently than the fights with the Titans do. Attack on Titan is gearing up to return for the second half of its third season as Season 3 Part 2 officially premieres April 28th in Japan. The series’ return will be streaming on both FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll, and will debut on Toonami on May 25th.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the Pokemon anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such:

“What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!