Mew Is About to Get Pokemon's Prettiest Card to Date

Pokemon never quits when it comes to collectibles. From high-end statues to little plushes, there is something in Pokemon's catalog for everyone. This includes trading cards as the Pokemon TCG is one of the biggest in the whole industry. Right now, it is gearing up for a big deck release overseas, and Japanese fans just pulled what might be Pokemon's prettiest card ever from the stack.

The update comes from social media as Japan will debut a new set of Pokemon cards this week. Pokemon Card 151 promises to revisit the original batch of Pokemon's first gen, and of course, previews have gone live in Japan. This means we are getting first looks at the cards, and one of its Special Illustration Rares is downright gorgeous.

NO WAY, POKEMON CARD 151 WHAT ARE YOU DOING 🤯



The sun rises when you tilt the Mew SAR sideways.



I DUB THIS CARD THE RISING SUN 🌅#PokemonTCG https://t.co/BJuF7Dbfdt pic.twitter.com/gHgE6JqSFy — Pokemon Deals Community (@deals_pokemon) June 13, 2023

As you can see above, the card belongs to Mew, and you can already tell it will go for tons of money secondhand. The sunset piece shows Mew floating above a neighborhood as they take in the sights. Of course, the Secret Illustration Rare will come with reflective surfaces, but this texture does something special.

As you can see above, the texture makes it look like the sun is moving in this illustration. You can see the light peaking behind one of the houses on Mew's card, and it goes up and down when you move the card in light.

Pokemon fans were quick to pick up on this first look, and many are calling it one of the prettiest cards released by the TCG ever. From its cozy color palette to its slice-of-life scenery, this Mew card is nothing short of perfection. You can bet this Secret Illustration Rare will be the one to pull from his Pokemon collection, so collectors better be on the lookout.

Of course, fans outside of Japan have some time to go before Pokemon Card 151 comes their way. The TCG releases on a delay in America, so we are working through other decks this summer. But hopefully, it won't take long for this Mew card to head overseas! We are sure this Mew card would make for an excellent holiday gift if you're lucky enough to pull one... but could you even part with it then?

What do you think about this new card preview? Are you looking forward to this Pokemon deck? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.