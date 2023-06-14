Pokemon Has Been Mysteriously Taken Over by Team Rocket

When Ash Ketchum and Pikachu left the Pokemon anime series, they weren't the only ones to bid a fond farewell to the television series. Jesse, James, and Meowth of Team Rocket fame also flew their way to the horizon, hoping to capture the new world champion's most powerful pocket monsters. While Team Rocket has since been replaced by the Explorers in Pokemon Horizons, the latest anime season focusing on new trainers Liko and Roy, the villainous organization is far from inactive on social media.

Team Rocket has long been a thorn in the side of not just Ash Ketchum, but numerous trainers in both the anime and gaming series. First premiering in Pokemon Red And Blue, the games that started the series on the Nintendo Gameboy, the organization has attempted to add some of the strongest pocket monsters to its roster in a bid for world domination. Fans now have the opportunity to purchase some Team Rocket fashion that will help Pokemon fans fit right in with the likes of Jesse, James, Meowth, and the criminal enterprise's leader, Giovanni.

Team Rocket Takeover

The Official Pokemon Twitter Account has been overtaken by Team Rocket as a result of the new fashion line. Sharing a closer look at the attire, as well as hyping up pocket monsters associated with the criminal organization, the social media account is clearly having fun with the switch-up. Unfortunately, Team Rocket has yet to confirm if they will be returning to the anime adaptation, though we're sure that we haven't seen the last of the Pokemon thieves.

The Pokemon Center broke down one of the major reasons for the recent Team Rocket takeover, exploring the new fashion line that focuses on the nefarious organization, "Rocket into the fashion spotlight with a streetwear collection directly inspired by the Pokémon world's most fabulous and beloved villainous team. The Team Rocket HQ Collection channels the group's rebellious spirit and style into more than 30 mix-and-match pieces that include oversize T-shirts and jackets, a reversible quilted vest, hats, socks, relaxed-fit joggers, and more. Whether you're a new recruit or have been stealing Pokémon from Twerps since the earliest days, it's time to proudly proclaim your allegiance."

Do you want to see Team Rocket return to the Pokemon anime? Do you think the Explorers have filled the shoes left by Jesse, James, and Meowth so far?