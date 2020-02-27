Love Is Blind Contestant Amber Went To Dragon Con As Umbreon

Happy Pokemon Day! To celebrate this wondrous day that takes a closer look on the legendary pocket monsters, we thought we’d share a cosplay that places the spotlight on one of the “darkest” creatures of the series in Umbreon. An evolution of one of the biggest Pokemon from Generation One, Umbreon first appeared in the second generation of the franchise in the video games of Pokemon Silver and Pokemon Gold! With this particular creature created when an Eevee is evolved during the night, or is given a moon stone, one cosplayer shared her interpretation of the shadow like pocket monster!

In the anime, Umbreon has not had too big a role when it comes to the adventures of Ash Ketchum. It was revealed at one time that Gary, Ash’s rival, had evolved his Eevee into an Umbreon, clearly attempting to gain power from the dark level of the creature. While Umbreon hasn’t had as much of an impact on the series as the likes of Pikachu and its predecessor of Eevee, this isn’t to say that it might not appear again in the future.

Instagram Cosplayer, and Love Is Blind Contestant, Amber Pike shared her unique take on the Eevee evolution:

As mentioned earlier in the series, Eevee has been one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise outside of the likes of Pikachu, Charizard, and a handful of others, even getting a Nintendo Switch video game in the form of Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee, which retold the events of the original games that brought the series to life in Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue.

Currently, Ash Ketchum is finding himself in possession of some serious heavyweights in his roster of Pokemon, capturing the likes of Dragonite as he works his across the world with his new pal Go. With the latest season of the anime hinting at an upcoming fight between Ash and the current champion of the Galar Region in Leon, it’s clear that everyone’s favorite anime trainer is going to have his work cut out for him.

