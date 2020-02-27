New Mythical Pokemon Zarude Has Fans Flipping Out

The next Mythical Pokemon has been revealed to be an evil monkey named Zarude, and the Pokemon community certainly seems to have some thoughts about it. Zarude is a Dark/Grass-type Pokemon who uses the Leaf Guard ability and has been likened to an evil twin for Rillaboom by the community so far among other comparisons. The Pokemon is almost entirely black with green and white accents on different parts of its body to personify its dual types, and it’s got sharp claws and teeth to use against its opponents, according to The Pokemon Company’s official description of the new Pokemon.

A trailer for Zarude was released to reveal the Pokemon and showed off some of its stats. While it’ll be in Pokemon Sword and Shield soon enough, it’ll also make an appearance in Pokemon the Movie: Coco which is releasing later in the year.

While we wait to learn more about this new Pokemon, the Pokemon community will just have to speculate about how it’ll do and continue to share their reactions and memes about it. You can see some of the best examples of those reactions below.

Pokemon Day is underway now, so expect to see more announcements as the Pokemon holiday continues.