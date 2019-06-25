Pokemon Fan Creates Perfect Magnemite Funko Pop

When it comes to Pokemon, everyone has their go-to monsters. For Ash Ketchum, he relies on Pikachu at every turn, but others embrace their own picks. Now, one fan have taken their love of Magnemite to the next level, and it has got Funko lovers feeling jealous.

After all, one netizen made their own custom Magnemite Funko figure, and it looks downright adorable.

Taking to Reddit, a user known as Numair-Salmalin posted their adorable take on Magnemite. As you can see below, the fan made their own figure since Funko has yet to make any Pop figures outside of Generation One’s starters.

The custom Pop is put on a clear stand for Magnemite can float on as usual. The actual body of the pocket monster appears to have been recycled from a Monster Inc. figure. This body clearly comes from a Mike Wazowski Funko figure, but it has been re-purposed to pay tribute to Pokemon.

Painted grey, this custom Funko figure has two DIY magnets attached to its sides. Third screws were placed strategically on the body. In fact, this figure makes Magnemite look pretty darn cute given its doe eye, and it is accessible enough that any determined fan could try their hand at making one for themselves.

Hopefully, Funko is able to make their own actual Magnemite figure before long, but the company is definitely playing catch up. There are so many Pokemon out there, so the collectible company has to be choosy with what it puts on shelves. So, here’s to hoping this classic pocket monster hits shelves sooner rather than later.

