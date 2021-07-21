Pokemon Launches Special Gardening Collection

✖

Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and its popularity is only on the rise. From the anime to the video game and beyond, Pokemon is a beast, and it has enough merchandise to prove it. And for any fan out there with a green thumb, you can bring the magic of Pokemon to your garden bed soon!

Not long ago, The Pokemon Center got fans all riled up with its new line of goodies. The lifestyle collection is focused on gardening, and it will satisfy the most intense plant mom. But if there is a piece you want badly, you best nab it before supplies run out!

(Photo: The Pokemon Center)

The update went live recently when The Pokemon Center shared its gardening line with fans. The online store is selling a collection of planters alongside garden statues for those looking for just decorations. So if you want to see the whole collection, you can find it here.

With the figures priced at $25 USD, this cute line will bring some of the best Pokemon to your garden or front lawn. There are a number of gardening statues on sale now featuring Maractus, Oddish, and Pikachu. As for the planters themselves, the official ones include Charmander, Squirrel, Bulbasaur, and a combo of Pikachu-Diglett. As of right now, the last two planters are sold out, but The Pokemon Center is known to restock items if you are determined to nab one of them.

This officially licensed collection is one of the first to bring Pokemon to your garden, so plant lovers are rejoicing. And of course, there are tons of pitches online for a new line. After all, what is a garden without Vileplum or the stray Leafeon?!

