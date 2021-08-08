Pokemon's Massive New Piplup Plush Is Nearly $400

✖

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it has millions if not billions of fans. Obviously, this means a ton of merchandise is made available for fans to collect, and some of them are wilder than others. And now, it seems like a new plush is going live at The Pokemon Center that will run collectors nearly $400 USD.

The whole thing came to light when The Pokemon Center in Japan put out a new pre-order page. It turns out the company is making a slew of massive Piplup plushes, and they are expected to cost $350 before taxes and shipping.

According to Pokemon, the pre-order will be available until the start of September, and this item is slated for Japan only at this time. But if you live elsewhere, don't fret! The Pokemon Center is good at bringing its plushes to additional markets, and Piplup will be no different.

As for this plush itself, it seems to be rather large and in charge. Piplup is the height of an elementary school kid, and it is shown being used as a chair or snuggle buddy. And of course, you can keep the plush around for decoration.

This massive plush might be on the pricey side, but it is far from the first to be released by Pokemon. In the past, The Pokemon Center has released oversized plushes for Slowpoke, Metapod, Pikachu, Snorlax, and more. Now, it seems Piplup is the latest monster to join that list. And as you can imagine, fans are already vying for their next picks... including myself. If Vaporeon gets this treatment, you can rest assured I will nab one, so let's see what happens next for this plush collection...

