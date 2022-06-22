Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Releases Final Episode: Watch

Pokemon has been making its way through a special new anime exploring the Hisuian region from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus spin-off video game, and now has released the final episode of this new miniseries, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow. It would have been difficult for the main anime series to explore the centuries old Hisuian region introduced in this unique video game title without ruining Ash Ketchum and Goh's momentum in Pokemon Journeys. Thankfully outside of a short special adventure in that main series, the anime has instead decided to focus on a new character and story set in the Hisuian region for this special miniseries.

Releasing the first two episodes online over the course of the Summer thus far, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow has introduced fans to Alec, a young boy who developed a bond with a Zorua despite just how fearsome each of the Pokemon back then really were. Now the third and final episode of the series has officially launched. Titled, "Two Hues," The Pokemon Company teases the final episode as such, "While remembering his time with Hisuian Zorua, the older Alec finally arrives in the Hisui region. But the question remains: what became of their friendship? Watch now to discover if humans and Pokémon can coexist in the third and final episode of Pokémon: Hisuian Snow." You can check it out below:

Directed by Ken Yamamoto for WIT Studio, with scripts written by Taku Kishimoto, new characters designed by KURO, and music composed by Conisch, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow's three episode miniseries is now streaming with The Pokemon Company's official YouTube channel. They describe the series as such, "Pokémon: Hisuian Snow is a story that takes place during this ancient age when the relationship between people and Pokémon was very different. Aboard a boat bound for the Hisui region, the protagonist Alec reminisces about the first time his father took him there. Over the span of three episodes, Pokémon: Hisuian Snow will go into detail about Alec's stories from the past."

It's currently unclear as to whether or not Pokemon will be exploring the Hisuian region any futher with future anime releases, so how did you like Pokemon: Hisuian Snow? Which was your favorite out of the three episodes overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!