Pokemon Legends Arceus Is Getting an Anime

Pokemon Legends Arceus is one of this year’s top games already, and fans of the franchise are ready to see where it leads. After all, The Pokemon Company pushed forward some major innovation with the Nintendo Switch title, and its story is still impressing fans. So if you want even more of the Hisuian region in your life, you’ll be happy to hear an anime is being made for the special series.

According to the anime’s announcement, the series will be shown exclusively online with fans most likely tuning into YouTube for releases. The web series is also said to feature an original story set within the Hisuian region, and its first poster contains a few teases of what’s to come.

https://twitter.com/SerebiiNet/status/1497937825630666765?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see, the key visual shows a young trainer dressed warmly in a blue robe with a scarf to match. They are standing across a river and looking over their shoulder to some sort of Pokemon out of sight. Its shadow can be seen, however, and fans believe the beast is none other than our Hisuian Arcanine.

At this point, fans have not been told when the Pokemon Legends Arceus anime will go live, but we know it will be sometime this year. This tracks quite well given Pokemon’s timing with previous web series. Pokemon: Twilight Wings went live the same year Pokemon Sword and Shield made its way to the Nintendo Switch. And now, the same schedule is being used for The Pokemon Company’s newest game.

This special reveal has Pokemon fans hyped as you can imagine, but it is just a sampling of the updates shared by the IP today. To kick off the Pokemon Presents event, fans were first told Pokemon Go is ready to add Alolan monsters to its catalog at long last. Other games like Pokemon Masters EX and Pokemon Cafe Remix were also given updates before Pokemon’s Sinnoh remakes confirmed a Shaymin event was on the horizon. As for Pokemon Legends Arceus, the game confirmed it will add a major new mission for fans known as Daybreak later today, and of course, all eyes were on Gen 9 when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were announced at long last.

What do you think about this latest Pokemon anime order? Will you be tuning into this special web series?