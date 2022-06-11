Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Episode 2 Released

✖

Pokemon has officially launched the newest episode of their special new miniseries, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow. The main anime franchise is gearing up for its biggest climax ever as both Ash Ketchum and Goh are now closer to their respective dreams, and the franchise has been celebrating with all sorts of anime franchises now experimenting with the world in different ways. The latest of these special projects is now taking on the centuries old Hisuian region seen in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game, and a special miniseries has given this region new life with a full anime adaptation that's already two episodes deep.

Following the release of the first episode last month, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow has dropped its latest episode titled "Fiery Reflections in the Snow." This one picks up right where the last left off and sees Alec getting closer to a mysterious Zorua before even more mysterious elements are teased for the finale. You can check out Episode 2 of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow below and it's teased as such, "After tumbling off a steep cliff, Alec and Hisuian Zorua work together to climb back up. But when Alec returns with a Pokémon in tow, he's shocked by his father's reaction!"

Directed by Ken Yamamoto for WIT Studio, with scripts written by Taku Kishimoto, new characters designed by KURO, and music composed by Conisch, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow has one more episode to go before it's all done. The third episode of the web series is currently scheduled to premiere on June 22nd in Japan, so fans can rest easy knowing it won't be too much longer before the third and final entry hits. The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon: Hisuian Snow's story as such:

"Pokémon: Hisuian Snow is a story that takes place during this ancient age when the relationship between people and Pokémon was very different. Aboard a boat bound for the Hisui region, the protagonist Alec reminisces about the first time his father took him there. Over the span of three episodes, Pokémon: Hisuian Snow will go into detail about Alec's stories from the past."

What do you think? How do you feel about the Pokemon: Hisuian Snow webseries so far? How have you liked seeing the Pokemon Legends: Arceus region hit the anime in full? What are you hoping to see from the final entry before it's all over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!