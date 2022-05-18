Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Releases Episode One: Watch

✖

At last, it has arrived! Pokemon promised it would expand the world of its first open-world game, and the brand has finally delivered. After all, the first episode of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow is here, and it introduces a new trainer to the franchise and their first shiny catch.

As you can see below, the debut of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow was released today on Youtube by The Pokemon Company. At just over six minutes, the short takes fans on a journey as a boy named Alec comes to the Hisui region by boat. The vast new land leaves the boy overwhelmed, and he comes into contact with Pokemon unlike any they've seen before. And when a shiny Zorua makes their way to Alec, the two are surprised when they find themselves bonding.

"Revisit the past in the series debut of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow," the premiere's synopsis reads. "Across the Hisui region, many grow up believing people and Pokemon cannot live together. But when Alec meets a Hisuian Zorua, he may need to rethink how he views Pokemon!"

This episode is just one of several slated to drop this summer as the Pokemon anime explores the Hisui region. Of course, fans have been able to explore the area themselves for some months now. Earlier this year, Pokemon Legends: Arceus made its awaited debut, and the open-world game has transformed the franchise. From its battle mechanics to its complex lore, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a breath of fresh air for gamers, and this anime promises to do the Hisui region justice as its episodes roll out.

