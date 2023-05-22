Naruto Studio Gives Michael B. Jordan the Ultimate Anime Gift

Naruto has been around for decades now, and in that time, it has amassed an army of fans. Whether young or old, audiences continue to fall for Masashi Kishimoto's hit franchise. As the series has grown older, Naruto has found itself earning clout from celebrities who grew up on the anime, and now Michael B. Jordan was just given the ultimate anime gift for his support.

After all, Jordan is in Japan this week doing press for Creed 3 ahead of its international release. Taking to Twitter, the team at Studio Pierrot hyped the actor's Japan visit because it turns out Jordan was able to visit the company that brought Naruto to the small screen.

Michael B. Jordan, a passionate #NARUTO fan, paid us a visit!

Here is a shot of Mr. Jordan with a little gift from us – a shikishi drawn by Tetsuya Nishio, the character designer of NARUTO! pic.twitter.com/duuCNQfuaA — 株式会社ぴえろ (@studiopierrot) May 22, 2023

"Michael B. Jordan, a passionate Naruto fan, paid us a visit! Here is a shot of Mr. Jordan with a little gift from us – a shikishi drawn by Tetsuya Nishio, the character designer of Naruto," Studio Pierrot posted online.

As you can see above, the studio shared a photo of Jordan holding the Naruto sketch, and the artwork was personalized for the actor. Of course, Jordan is posing just like Naruto in his photo here, and we can only hope this shikishi gets a place of honor in Jordan's collection. The Hollywood A-lister must have quite the anime collection, but few pieces can compare to something this unique.

Clearly, Jordan's press trip to Japan has been a dream come true for the actor. Creed 3 is set to launch overseas in the coming days, and the actor-director made sure to attend the Japanese premiere for a special reason. Jordan and his team have been working with TMS Entertainment to create a Creed 3 anime, and the project will debut in Japan ahead of movie showings. At this time, no word has been given on whether the Creed 3 anime will be released internationally, but fans across the globe are eager to check it out!

If you are not keeping up with Naruto these days, you should know the hit series is still thriving. The franchise is living on through Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a sequel that focuses on Naruto's eldest son. Boruto's anime wrapped some time ago to give its manga time to stockpile new arcs for adaptation. As for the Boruto manga, it is currently on a set hiatus as its team is preparing a major time jump for our Hidden Leaf heroes.

