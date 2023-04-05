Pokemon Horizons Shares First Look at Episode 1

It won't be long until the next era of Pokemon begins. Earlier this year, we said goodbye to Ash Ketchum as the Pokemon anime retired the hero after 20+ years on the air. Now, the Pokemon anime is gearing up for its next series, and we just got a new look at the premiere of Pokemon Horizons.

As you can see below, a set of stills from Pokemon Horizons were released today. The artwork shows off the anime's two leads, and of course, all eyes are on Ash's successors now that he is gone.

In the first stills shared this week, we can find Liko with her Sprigatito. The girl is said to hail from the Paldea region, and she carries around a mysterious pendant handed down by her grandmother. It seems Pokemon Horizons will follow Liko as she attends school to become a trainer, and her first academy will be situated in Kanto. That is where Liko will meet her companion, and Roy has already captured the hearts of fans.

After all, Roy is adorable, and his mischievous eyes mean fans are in for a lot of fun. Pokemon Horizons posted new artwork of Roy for fans to enjoy, and it seems the trainer is setting out on their journey with Fuecoco by their side. According to Pokemon, Roy has a strange Poke Ball in his possession, and he hails from a remote island in the Kanto region. Determined to meet lots of Legendary Pokemon, Roy signs up for a training academy, and we know that is where he will meet Liko.

Currently, Pokemon Horizons is slated to debut on April 14th in Japan, so fans won't have to wait long at all for its premiere. However, Pokemon lovers will have a hard time finding this new series on streaming. Netflix has the latest license for the Pokemon anime, and it is still working through Pokemon Journeys. No streaming info has been shared globally for Pokemon Horizons, but fans are hopeful news will surface before long. It seems the only way Pokemon fans will be able to keep up with this new series is by watching live in Japan, but of course, details on Pokemon Horizons will go live on social media as soon as the anime premieres!

What do you think about this latest look at Pokemon Horizons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.