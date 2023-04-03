Pokemon Announces a Brand-New Manga

The Pokemon anime is about to kick off a whole new era with a new Pokemon series without Ash Ketchum at the center of it, and now Pokemon has announced that it will be launching a brand new manga to coincide with the release of Pokemon Horizons overseas to celebrate! The Pokemon anime franchise has kicked off a whole new era after saying goodbye to Ash after 26 long years of adventuring through the anime's episodes, and now the franchise is getting ready to introduce new trainers at the center of the next major Pokemon anime. To help this along will be some new Pokemon manga releases for them too.

Not only has Pokemon announced a new manga based on the Pokemon Horizons series that will likely be more action based, Shogakukan's latest issue of Ciao Magazine has announced a new Pokemon manga in the works focusing more on Liko, one of the main new protagonists from the upcoming Pokemon Horizons anime, and her adventures. Launching in the pages of Ciao Magazine this June, you can check out the first look at Pocket Monster -Liko's Treasure- below as spotted by @MangaMoguraRE on Twitter:

A new Pokemon Manga based on the upcoming new TV Anime, by Kahori Orito, will start in the upcoming Ciao issue 6/2023 out May, 2.



Title : "Pokemon! : Riko no Takaramono"



Image © Shogakukan, Nintendo, Creatures, GAME FREAK, TV Tokyo, ShoPro, JR Kikaku, Pokemon, Kahori Orito pic.twitter.com/B520DqMLSB — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 2, 2023

Pokemon Horizons: What to Know

Scheduled to debut in Japan on April 14th, the next new anime will feature a whole new cast of characters and new story. The first episode of Pokemon Horizons: The Series is teased as such, "Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, has enrolled at Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, but it doesn't listen to her at all. While Liko struggles to deepen her bond with Sprigatito, on the other hand, suspicious people appear who are looking for Liko's mysterious pendant?!"

There has yet to be an international date set for Pokemon's next anime, but, The Pokemon Company teases the new anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross"

Are you excited to see Pokemon's new anime getting a manga too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!