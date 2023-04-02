Pokemon Announces Huge $500+ Snorlax Plush Bed

It seems Pokemon is ready to drop one of its must-have items of 2023. Just in time for Pokemon Sleep, the teams at Bandai and The Pokemon Company have come together to craft a cute bed for fans. After all, Snorlax is getting a huge plush fit for any nap, and it will run fans well over $500 USD.

Premium Bandai unveiled its new Snorlax plush, and the cushion promises to be a deluxe take on the Snorlax beanbag that dropped a few years back. After all, this massive cushion is about 60 inches by 50 inches. So if you wanted to take a nap on this bed, well – it would be easy to do so.

And of course, this huge Snorlax plush comes with a gift! If you happen to nap on this cushion, someone in your home could wake you up whenever with an actual Poke Flute. Snorlax will come complete with the instrument, so you don't have to worry about Snorlax blocking any routes in your home... At least, we hope so!

Sadly, Premium Bandai is only selling and shipping this Snorlax plush in Japan. Pre-orders are being accepted right now, so local fans better hop on the deal ASAP. As for international fans, they can wait for Bandai to comment on international shipping plans or order Snorlax through a proxy deliverer. For instance, Meccha Japan is one such service accepting global orders, but the plush will run you upwards of $750 USD there.

This absolutely massive plush is one of several to join the Pokemon franchise as of late. Snorlax was gifted a bean bag previously, and a Poke Ball beanbag followed. In recent years, The Pokemon Company has also released massive plushes of Arcanine, Lucario, Furret, and more. So now, Premium Bandai is ready to corner the market on Snorlax!

If this Snorlax plush is a bit too pricey for you, there are definitely cheaper options on the market these days. Not long ago, Squishmallow announced its release of a super cuddly Snorlax pillow. It hit select retailers in North America with a Togepi Squishamllow this past week. Previously, Squishmallow and Pokemon teamed up to bring Gengar and Pikachu to stores, and the plushes continue to sell out in record time.

What do you think about this wild new Pokemon plush? Would you take a rest with this Snorlax napper? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.