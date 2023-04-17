Pokemon Horizons Takes Over Japan With Special Premiere Promo

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has ushered in a whole new horizon for the Pokemon anime series as it started off a whole new anime without Ash Ketchum at the center of it all, and the Pokemon Horizons premiere was such a big occasion in Japan that it took over the streets with a special promo counting down to the new anime's first episode! Pokemon finally said goodbye to Ash after over 26 years of watching the world champion adventure throughout the regions, and is now following a brand new trainer who is starting her own Pokemon journey from the very beginning.

While fans in international territories outside of Japan will have to wait a while before they get to see Pokemon Horizons kick off a new era of the Pokemon anime, Pokemon Horizons: The Series has made its premiere in Japan with a special hour long first episode introducing the basis for the new characters and story. Leading into the first episode, Pokemon took over the streets of Shibuya with special promos, and you can check out a video highlighting this takeover below from Pokemon's official Twitter account:

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 1

Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 is titled "The Pendant of Beginnings," but it has yet to be revealed when fans outside of Japan can expect to see the new Pokemon series premiere for themselves. The synopsis for Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 teases it as such, "Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, has enrolled at Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, but it doesn't listen to her at all. While Liko struggles to deepen her bond with Sprigatito, on the other hand, suspicious people appear who are looking for Liko's mysterious pendant?!"

There will be an international release at a later date, however, as The Pokemon Company teases the international synopsis of Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

