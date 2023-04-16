Pokemon Horizons Debunks Major Ash Theory

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has finally premiering its first episode overseas as the Pokemon anime kicked off a whole new era of the Pokemon series without Ash Ketchum at the center of it all, and the first episode has seemingly debunked a major theory fans had about Ash's potential relationship with the new main trainer of the new anime, Liko! Pokemon Horizons has introduced fans to a new main character named Liko who is started her adventure through the Pokemon anime for the first time much like Ash first did over 26 years ago at the very start of the Pokemon series.

Pokemon Horizons has officially started off its new anime run with an hour long first episode in Japan, and fans met the new character at the center of the new series, Liko. When this new character was first revealed in promotional materials for the new Pokemon anime ahead of its premiere, fans had been theorizing over whether or not she could potentially be Ash's child in the future of the series. Some fans even went as far to say she was Ash and fan-favorite potential romance Serena's child. But the episode seems to debunk this entirely:

Pokemon: Is Liko Ash's Daughter?

Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 reveals that Liko comes from the Paldea region, and has enrolled in Indigo Academy (in the Kanto region) in order to start her journey to become a Pokemon trainer. It's here that seemingly debunks the theory as Liko reveals to her new friend and roommate that when she asked her father and mother about the school, they had both gone to this academy in the past. This might not rule out Ash completely as there still could be something left in the official English language release when it arrives, but definitely debunks it for now.

Ash would not only need to somehow go to this newly introduced Indigo Academy during his travels (which is still possible considering he was still ten years old when seen last), but Serena would have needed to go there as well if the full version of Pokemon fans' theory to work out. Doubling with the fact that they would also need to currently be in the Paldea region (and aged up dramatically since the end of Ash's final series), and that's a lot stacked against the theory.

